First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 30,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 33,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $122.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

