Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Down 3.5%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $166.23 and last traded at $166.48. 783,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 739,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Five Below by 122.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

