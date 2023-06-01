Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.56 million. Five Below also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.31-5.71 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.35. 2,728,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,634. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.22.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Five Below by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $4,332,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

