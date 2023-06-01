Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,717 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $593,714.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 138,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,427. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Five9 Stock Up 8.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

