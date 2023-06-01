FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Shares Up 0.7%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. 75,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 32,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 376.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

