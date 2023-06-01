Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 589,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Louis C. Grassi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,876,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,701 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,672,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,402,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,048,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 344,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.64. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.