Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.50. Forafric Global shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 9,701 shares.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the third quarter worth about $412,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forafric Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

