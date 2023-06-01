Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.7 %

F stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

