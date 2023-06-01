Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,069. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average of $173.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.