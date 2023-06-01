Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 496,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,694. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

