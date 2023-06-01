Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $13.10 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after acquiring an additional 711,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $49,168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,479 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.18. 400,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,108. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

