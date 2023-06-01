Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,996,000 after purchasing an additional 754,342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $421.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

