Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 418 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,861,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $418,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 668,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,663,000 after purchasing an additional 534,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA stock traded up $16.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $395.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,627,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,635,734. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.05, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,084 shares of company stock valued at $47,689,110. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

