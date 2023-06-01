Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up approximately 1.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,936. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.97.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.