Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 2,304 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $102.28. 168,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,993. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

