Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.75. 216,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

