Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 4,078 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in BCE by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 363,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 131.92%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

