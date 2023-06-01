Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 6,189 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.28. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Featured Stories

