Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 987 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 171,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,936. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

