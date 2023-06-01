Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $15.76

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $15.25. Freshworks shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 225,938 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
