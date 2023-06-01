Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $15.76

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $15.25. Freshworks shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 225,938 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $5,116,661.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,598. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

