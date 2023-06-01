Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,515 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.99% of EVERTEC worth $20,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 897.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

