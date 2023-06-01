Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,878 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Lantheus worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 221,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 194,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 101,357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,903 shares of company stock worth $19,639,815 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

