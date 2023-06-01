Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $10.78 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.