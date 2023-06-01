Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $17.30 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 865.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 207,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.