Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,452 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Insight Enterprises worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $135.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.12. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

