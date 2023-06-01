Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 219,977 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Wingstop by 69.1% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 397,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after acquiring an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 121,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,318.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 115,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 66,780 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,593. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

WING opened at $197.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.22. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

