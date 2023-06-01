Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,281 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 137.19, a PEG ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

