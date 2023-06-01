Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IT opened at $342.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.05. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,593 shares of company stock worth $4,130,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.