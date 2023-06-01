Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 192 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Trading Down 1.7 %

CDW Dividend Announcement

Shares of CDW opened at $171.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.86. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

