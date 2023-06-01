Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 672 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

