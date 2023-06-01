Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GPN opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

