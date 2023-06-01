Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

WEC opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.86. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.