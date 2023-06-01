Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Workday by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Workday by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Stock Up 1.4 %

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

