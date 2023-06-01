Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 29 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,321.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,459.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,473.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

