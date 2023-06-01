Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $175,923,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after purchasing an additional 340,999 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,501,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $94,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 116.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,948 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.