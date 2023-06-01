Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

VMware Price Performance

VMW opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $137.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.