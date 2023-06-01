Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 74,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $210.79 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average is $220.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,130.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

