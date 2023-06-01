Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 254 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AWK stock opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

