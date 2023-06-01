G999 Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $555.83 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network."

