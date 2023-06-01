Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $128.67. 143,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,660. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

