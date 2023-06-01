Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 186.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,282,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,554,000 after buying an additional 7,348,037 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Tesla stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.09. The stock had a trading volume of 63,910,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,645,094. The stock has a market cap of $646.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,358,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

