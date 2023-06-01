Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.01. 859,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.82. The firm has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

