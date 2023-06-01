Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

VTV traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.58. 708,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

