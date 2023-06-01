Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 375 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.42. 21,293,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,532,586. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

