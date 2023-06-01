GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 7.9%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. 505,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,264,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

GDS Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in GDS by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GDS by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading

