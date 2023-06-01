Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $5.38

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $806.67 million and $710,502.04 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $5.38 or 0.00019972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.38181411 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $608,140.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

