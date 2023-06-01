Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
