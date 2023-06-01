General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $30,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.66. The stock had a trading volume of 469,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

