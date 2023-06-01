General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,584,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

