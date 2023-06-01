Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $148.93 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

